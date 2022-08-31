TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, September 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Ball St. at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — VMI at Wake Forest
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Alabama A&M at UAB
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri
FOX — Penn St. at Purdue
9 p.m.
BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD/MLBN — Seattle at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — NCAA football, Central Michigan at Oklahoma State, AM-1210
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Grand Haven, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Traverse City West at Grand Haven, 7p; Escanaba at Cadillac, 7p; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 7p; East Jordan at Elk Rapids, 7p; Kingsley at Gaylord, 7p; Benzie Central at Hamilton, 7p; Frankfort at Mancelona, 7p; Oscoda at Glen Lake, 7p; Manistee at Mason County Central, 7p; Kalkaska at Ogemaw Heights, 7p; Bay City Western at Petoskey, 7p; Grayling at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Bear Lake at Marion, 7p; Pellston at Onekama, 7p
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Petoskey Invitational, 12:30p; Manistee and WMC Jamboree, 3:30p
BOYS TENNIS — Glen Lake at Traverse City Central, 10a
BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City Central at Holt, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Leland, 5p; Harbor Springs at Boyne City, 5p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 7p; Kalkaska at Grayling, 5p; Buckley at Harbor Light Christian, 5:30p; Sault Ste. Marie at Kingsley, 4p; Manistee at North Muskegon, 6:15p; McBain at Tawas, 5p
SWIMMING & DIVING — Muskegon Mona Shores at Manistee, 6p
VOLLEYBALL — Grand Traverse Academy, Forest Area at North Bay Tri, 5p; Mancelona at Boyne City, 5p; Gaylord St. Mary at Harbor Springs, 7p; Frankfort at Manistee, 7p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.