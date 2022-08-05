TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, August 6

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1)

6 p.m.

BSD — Tampa Bay at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MIXED

MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada

SENIOR LEAGUE

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Monterrey

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Phoenix

RADIO

6 p.m. — MLB, Tampa at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City Pit Spitters at Kalamazoo Growlers at Turtle Creek Stadium (rescheduled makeup), 6:35p; Kalamazoo Growlers at Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7p

NATIONAL AMATEUR BASEBALL FEDERATION — Manistee Saints v. TBD, World Series

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Fremont Calvary Knights at Traverse City Northern Michigan Wolves, 5p

