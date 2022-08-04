TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, August 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSD — Tampa Bay at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

10:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta

8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Chicago

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Tampa Bay at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Rockford Rivets at Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7p

