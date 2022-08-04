TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, August 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Melbourne
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Greater Western Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong
GOLF
6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Tampa Bay at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
10:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta
8 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Chicago
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Tampa Bay at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Rockford Rivets at Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7p
