TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, August 27
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Idaho St. at UNLV
ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.
4 p.m.
BTN — Wyoming at Illinois
FS1 — UConn at Utah St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Duquesne at Florida St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Charlotte at FAU
ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta
8:15 p.m.
ACCN — Florida A&M at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Hawaii
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (3 p.m.)
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Texas
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota
10 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Texas, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
CROSS COUNTRY — Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central, 8:45a
BOYS SOCCER — Oscoda at Grayling 9a; Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at Leland, 11a; Cadillac at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30; Detroit University of Detroit Jesuit at Petoskey 10a; Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Petoskey, noon; Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Traverse City Central, 10a; Bay City Western at Traverse City Central, 2p
BOYS TENNIS — Saginaw Heritage at Traverse City West, 9a
VOLLEYBALL — Grand Traverse Academy, Traverse City St. Francis, Central Lake at Kingsley, 9a; Gaylord, Kalkaska, Lake City, Petoskey at Reed City, 9a
