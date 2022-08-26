TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, August 27

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Idaho St. at UNLV

ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.

4 p.m.

BTN — Wyoming at Illinois

FS1 — UConn at Utah St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duquesne at Florida St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Charlotte at FAU

ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta

8:15 p.m.

ACCN — Florida A&M at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Hawaii

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Texas

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

10 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Texas, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

CROSS COUNTRY — Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central, 8:45a

BOYS SOCCER — Oscoda at Grayling 9a; Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at Leland, 11a; Cadillac at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30; Detroit University of Detroit Jesuit at Petoskey 10a; Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Petoskey, noon; Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Traverse City Central, 10a; Bay City Western at Traverse City Central, 2p

BOYS TENNIS — Saginaw Heritage at Traverse City West, 9a

VOLLEYBALL — Grand Traverse Academy, Traverse City St. Francis, Central Lake at Kingsley, 9a; Gaylord, Kalkaska, Lake City, Petoskey at Reed City, 9a

