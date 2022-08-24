TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, August 25
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — New Hampshire at Maryland
8 p.m.
ACCN — UCF at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Rhode Island at Penn State
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.
BTN — West Virginia at Penn State
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA
SECN — Duke at Tennessee
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Texas
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NFLN — Green Bay at Kansas City
8:15 p.m.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:25 p.m.
FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San Jose, Costa Rica
9:50 p.m.
FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San Jose, Costa Rica
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals
RADIO
8 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 7p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 7p; McBain at Kingsley, 7p; Ludington at Petoskey, 6p; Grayling at Roscommon, 7p; Marquette at Traverse City West
8-MAN FOOTBALL — Mesick at Baldwin, 7p; Pickford at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Suttons Bay at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 7p; Onekama at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p
BOYS SOCCER — Suttons Bay at Charlevoix, 5p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 6:45p; Glen Lake at Petoskey, 5p; Saginaw Heritage at Traverse City Central, 6:45p
BOYS TENNIS — Ludington at Traverse City St. Francis, 9a
VOLLEYBALL — Elk Rapids, Leland, McBain and others at Cadillac, 8:30a; Boyne Falls at Central Lake, 6p; Traverse City St. Francis at East Kentwood, 4p; Boyne City, Lake City, Kalkaska at Mancelona, 5:30p; Grand Traverse Academy, Gaylord St. Mary at McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.