Saturday, August 20

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York

6:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB

1 p.m.

BSD — L.A. Angels at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Detroit

2 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, NY Mets at Philadelphia, Seattle at Oakland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NFL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

9:20 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Jose, Costa Rica

8 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore.

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San Jose, Costa Rica

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Women’s Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign, Final, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2

RADIO

1 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER — Gaylord v. Shelby, 11:45a; Gaylord v. Ludington, 3p; Traverse City West at Marquette, 1p

SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons, Manistee at Ludington

VOLLEYBALL — Bay City Western at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 9a; Leland Tournament feat. Leland, Elk Rapids, McBain and others, 8:30a; Sturgis at Traverse City Christian, 9:15a; Traverse City West Tournament feat. Glen Lake, Suttons Bay, Traverse City St. Francis and others, 9a

