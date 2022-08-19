TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, August 20
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
6:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — L.A. Angels at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR L.A. Angels at Detroit
2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, NY Mets at Philadelphia, Seattle at Oakland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NFL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
9:20 a.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Jose, Costa Rica
8 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore.
9:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San Jose, Costa Rica
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Women’s Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign, Final, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2
RADIO
1 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Gaylord v. Shelby, 11:45a; Gaylord v. Ludington, 3p; Traverse City West at Marquette, 1p
SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons, Manistee at Ludington
VOLLEYBALL — Bay City Western at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 9a; Leland Tournament feat. Leland, Elk Rapids, McBain and others, 8:30a; Sturgis at Traverse City Christian, 9:15a; Traverse City West Tournament feat. Glen Lake, Suttons Bay, Traverse City St. Francis and others, 9a
