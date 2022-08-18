TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, August 19
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen 100, Watkins Glen International, New York
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BANANA BALL BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Savannah Party Animals at Savannah Bananas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pacific at California
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoky Ujezd, Czechia
12 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
10 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoky Ujezd, Czechia
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaco vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 9, Williamsport, Penn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Santa Clara, Utah, Game 10, Williamsport, Penn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Vancouver, British Columbia, Game 11, Williamsport, Penn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 12, Williamsport, Penn.
MLB
2 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — L.A. Angels at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NFL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at New England
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at LA Rams
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Third-Place Match, Toulouse, France
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The AMOS Women’s French Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, Final, Toulouse, France
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, L.A. Angels at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Leland at Charlevoix, 5p; Elk Rapids at East Grand Rapids, 6:45p; Suttons Bay at Manistee, 5p; Kalkaska at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 3p; Kingsley at Newaygo, 4:30p; Marquette at Petoskey, 11a; Riverview at Petoskey, 3p; Marshall at Petoskey, 8p; Buckley at Reed City, 4:15p
BOYS TENNIS — Harbor Springs, Mt. Pleasant, Vicksburg at Cadillac, 10:30a; Glen Lake at Ludington, 9a
VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley, Lake City at Beal City, 9a; Ravenna at Manistee, 5:30p; Buckley, Forest Area, Mesick at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 3p; Kalkaska at Roscommon, 9a
