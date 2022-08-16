TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, August 17

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada

10:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. Managua, Nicaragua, Game 1, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Middleborough, Mass., Game 2, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Queensland, Australia, Game 3, Williamsport, Penn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 4, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Minnesota OR Chicago Cubs at Washington

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Miami OR Baltimore at Toronto (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

8 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee

11 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Houston

9 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Lyon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Monterrey, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Ol Reign vs. Club America, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS GOLF — Kalkaska at Manistee, 1p

BOYS SOCCER — Benzie Central at Charlevoix, 5p; Kingsley at Harbor Springs, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Manistee, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Midland at Petoskey, 5:30p

BOYS TENNIS — Elk Rapids, Big Rapids at Glen Lake, 11a

VOLLEYBALL — Ogemaw Heights at Gaylord, 6:30p; Forest Area at Mackinac Island, 5:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 5p

