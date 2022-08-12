TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, August 13

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami (Game 1) OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at Toronto (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Seattle at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

9 a.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

2:30 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

3 p.m.

CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis EBS, Round 10, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you