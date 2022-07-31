TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, August 1

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

9 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City Pit Spitters at Green Bay, 7:35p

