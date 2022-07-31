TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, August 1
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
9 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City Pit Spitters at Green Bay, 7:35p
