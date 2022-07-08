TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, Mass.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.
11 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — WBC Championship: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (Featherweights), San Antonio
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at British Columbia
CYCLING
8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland
FISHING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, Cape May, N.J.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club — Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: England vs. Australia, Bronze-Medal Game, Towson, Md.
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Towson, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas
MLB
2 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR San Francisco at San Diego
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Seattle
NBA
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Miami, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Utah, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Memphis, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
3 p.m.
ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago
RADIO
2 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
RUNNING — Festival of Races (downtown TC), 7:30a
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kokomo, 6:35
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Findlay Knights at Northern Michigan Wolves, 5
RUGBY — Cherry Pit 7s, 11a
GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Midland (doubleheader), 1
