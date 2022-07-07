TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, July 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

CFL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club — Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Nike EYBL — U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Elite 40 — U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — 2022 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Montreal, Quebec

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC

FS1 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London

5 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Bolivia vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

RADIO

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kokomo, 6:35

