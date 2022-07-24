TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, July 25
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSD — San Diego at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: Day 1, Cheyenne, Wyo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, Suita, Japan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Argentina, Semifinal, Bucaramanga, Colombia
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse Regional: The Nerd Team vs. Blue Collar U, Round of 16, Syracuse, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Wichita Regional: Bleed Green vs. Aftershocks, Round of 16, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Women’s exhibition: Coco Gauff-Sofia Kenin
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, San Diego at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City Pit Spitters at Kokomo, 6:35p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.