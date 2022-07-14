TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, July 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo. (Taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights), Temecula, Calif.

CYCLING

3 p.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto

NBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Denver, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton, England

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 1 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 6:35

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you