TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, July 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo. (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights), Temecula, Calif.
CYCLING
3 p.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.
5 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto
NBA
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Denver, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Toronto, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton, England
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 1 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kalamazoo, 6:35
