TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, June 9
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee
5 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kalamazoo at Traverse City, 6:35 p.m.
SOCCER REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS — Elk Rapids v. Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Big Rapids, 6 p.m.
