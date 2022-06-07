TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, June 8

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 (Men’s), Eugene, Ore.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

BSD/MLBN — Detroit at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR Boston at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Poland, Group D, Brussels Belgium

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Washington

RADIO

12:35 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Pittsburgh, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kalamazoo at Traverse City, 11a

BASEBALL — Traverse City Central v. Midland at Saginaw Heritage, 4 p.m.; Cheboygan at Petoskey, 5 p.m.; Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Bear Lake v. Beal City at Frankfort, 4:30 p.m.; Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Alcona at Whittemore-Prescott, 4 p.m.; Gaylord St. Mary at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.

