TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, June 8
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Oklahoma City
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 (Men’s), Eugene, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
BSD/MLBN — Detroit at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Yankees at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Diego OR Boston at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Poland, Group D, Brussels Belgium
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Washington
RADIO
12:35 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Pittsburgh, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kalamazoo at Traverse City, 11a
BASEBALL — Traverse City Central v. Midland at Saginaw Heritage, 4 p.m.; Cheboygan at Petoskey, 5 p.m.; Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Bear Lake v. Beal City at Frankfort, 4:30 p.m.; Johannesburg-Lewiston v. Alcona at Whittemore-Prescott, 4 p.m.; Gaylord St. Mary at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.
