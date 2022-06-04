TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, June 5
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit
5:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped)
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped)
BOWLING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole, Fla.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
1 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
4 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
1 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa
3 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
MLB
11:30 a.m.
NBC/Peacock — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NBA
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2
NHL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, Serravalle, San Marino
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, Cardiff, Wales
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, Larnaca, Cyprus
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, Prague, Czech Republic
5 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Vancouver, B.C.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme, Rabat, Morocco
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham
RADIO
11:35 a.m. — MLB, Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, FM-101.1/AM-1210
