TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, June 3
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Auburn Regional, Game 1, Auburn, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Wake Forest, College Park Regional, Game 1, College Park, Md.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla.
2 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, Statesboro Regional, Statesboro, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Corvallis Regional, Game 1, Corvallis, Ore.
6 p.m.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 1
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Oregon, Louisville Regional, Game 1, Louisville, Ky.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at N.Y. Yankeees
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, Barcelona, Spain
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Battle Creek at Traverse City, 7:05
BASEBALL DISTRICTS — Bear Lake v. Mesick, 10a; Manistee Catholic Central v. Brethren, noon
SOFTBALL DISTRICTS — Gaylord St. Mary v. Inland Lakes, noon; Onaway v. Wolverine, 10a; Bear Lake v. Frankfort, 10a; Buckley v. Onekama, noon; Manistee CC v. Marion, noon; Mesick v. Brethren, 10a;
SOCCER DISTRICTS — Midland Dow at TC West, 5; Buckley at McBain NMC, 6;
SOCCER — TC Bulldogs at Midwest regional tournament, 9a
TENNIS — State finals
