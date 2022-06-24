TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, June 25
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta
10 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Arizona
FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
8 p.m.
NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas
RADIO
10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Arizona, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Rockford, 7:35
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — West Michigan Chaos at Northern Michigan Wolves, 5
GREAT LAKES UBL — Grand Rapids Brewers at Manistee Saints (doubleheader), 1
