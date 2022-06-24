TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, June 25

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Arizona

FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas

RADIO

10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Arizona, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Rockford, 7:35

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — West Michigan Chaos at Northern Michigan Wolves, 5

GREAT LAKES UBL — Grand Rapids Brewers at Manistee Saints (doubleheader), 1

