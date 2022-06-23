TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, June 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Richmond at Geelong
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore
MIXED MARITAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
10 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Atlanta
RADIO
9:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Arizona, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kokomo, 6:35
