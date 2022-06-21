TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, June 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at Houston

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Boston

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland

NHL

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Boston, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kalamazoo vs. Traverse City (Grand Rapids), 6:35

GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Byron Center Killer Bees, 6:15

