TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, June 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, Oklahoma City
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, Oklahoma City
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Minnesota at Detroit
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas OR Minnesota at Detroit (1 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Baltimore
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1
ESPN2 — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1 (Celebrating 75 Broadcast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Seville, Spain
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris
9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Rockford, 7:35
SOCCER DISTRICTS — Elk Rapids at Boyne City, 5; Harbor Springs v. Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 5;
TENNIS — State finals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.