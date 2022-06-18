TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, June 19

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

10 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MLB

1 p.m.

BSD — Texas at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England

SAILING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

2 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Washington

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Green Bay at Traverse City, 5:05

GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Midland Coyotes (doubleheader), 1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you