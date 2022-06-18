TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, June 19
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
10 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — Texas at Detroit
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England
SAILING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at New York
2 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at Washington
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Green Bay at Traverse City, 5:05
GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Midland Coyotes (doubleheader), 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.