TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, June 18
AUTO RACING
3:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
11 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas
MLB
4 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Detroit
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona
NHL
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Wausau, 7:05
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Grand Rapids Surge at Northern Michigan Wolves, 5
GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Midland Coyotes (doubleheader), 1
