TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, June 18

AUTO RACING

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

11 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas

MLB

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona

NHL

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

RADIO

4 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Wausau, 7:05

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Grand Rapids Surge at Northern Michigan Wolves, 5

GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Midland Coyotes (doubleheader), 1

