TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, June 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

5 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

7 p.m.

BSD — Texas at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kenosha, 7:35 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you