TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, June 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
5 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
7 p.m.
BSD — Texas at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kenosha, 7:35 p.m.
