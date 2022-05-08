TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 9
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees
7 p.m.
BSD — Oakland at Detroit
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Oakland at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-120
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Charlevoix at TC St. Francis, 4:30; Boyne City at Kalkaska, 4:30; East Jordan at Elk Rapids, 4:30; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 4; McBain at Kingsley, 4:15; Buckley at Lake Leelanau St. Mary (single game), 4:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Forest Area at Central Lake, 4; Mancelona at Bellaire, 4; TC Christian at TC Central JV, 4:15; Manistee Catholic at Walkerville, 4; Marion at Mesick, 4:15; Brethren at Benzie Central, 4:15
SOFTBALL — Charlevoix at TC St. Francis, 4:30; Boyne City at Kalkaska, 4:30; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 4; McBain at Kingsley, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Forest Area at Central Lake, 4; Mancelona at Bellaire, 4; Marion at Mesick, 4:15; GT Academy at Brethren, 4:30
SOCCER — Boyne City at TC St. Francis, 5; Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 7; Grayling at North Bay, 5; Shelby at Benzie Central, 5; Kingsley at Glen Lake, 7; TC Bulldogs at Buckley, 5; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 5:45
GOLF — TC West, TC Central at Tullymore Invite, 8:30a; Petoskey JV Invite (Antrim Dells), 10a; East Jordan, Charlevoix at Rambler Golf Invitational (Alpine Course, Boyne Mountain), 9a; Northwest Conference 18 at Benzie Central (Pinecroft), 2; Gaylord St. Mary, Mancelona at Mackinaw City, 4; Lake City at Manistee, 3:30; McBain NMC at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 4
TENNIS — Petoskey at East Jordan, 4; Manistee at Cadillac, 4
TRACK & FIELD — Benzie Central, Suttons Bay, Kingsley at Glen Lake, 4:15; Buckley, Leland, Onekama at Frankfort, 4:15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.