TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, May 7

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

3 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles

FISHING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

12 p.m.

USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Houston

7 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3

NHL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atletico San Luis at Monterrey

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals

USFL

7 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at New York

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas

RADIO

4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Houston, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC West at Byron Center, 11a; TC Central at Big Rapids Invite; Carol Hansen Memorial Tournament (Petoskey), 10a; Newaygo, Tawas at Cadillac Baseball Tournament, 10a; Evart at TC St. Francis, 10a; Suttons Bay at Birch Run Invite, 10a; Glen Lake at Central Lake, 10a; Mancelona at Pine River Invite, 10a; Manistee at Hesperia, 9a; Kris Popp Memorial Tournament (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), 10a; Sabers Flash Invitational (Manistee Catholic), 10a

SOFTBALL — TC West Invitational, 11a; TC Central at Mt. Pleasant Invite, 10a; Kullik Invitational (Petoskey), 10a; Reed City, Tawas, Tri County at Cadillac Softball Tournament, 10a; Benzie Central at Big Rapids Invite; Suttons Bay at Birch Run Invite, 10a; Glen Lake, Onekama at Kris Popp Memorial Tournament (Lake Leelanau St. Mary); Mancelona at Pine River Invite, 10a

SOCCER — TC West at Midland Dow, noon; TC Central at Midland, 12:30; Petoskey Invitational

GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey, Charlevoix at TC Tee-Off Invite, Day 2 (Crystal Mountain), 10a

TENNIS — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 8a

LACROSSE — Zeeland West at TC United, 12:30

TRACK & FIELD — TC Central at Farmington, 9:45a; Leland at Saber Invitational (Manistee Catholic), 10a

