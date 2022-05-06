TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, May 7
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11:30 a.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
12 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
1:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
3 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles
FISHING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
12 p.m.
USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Houston
7 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3
NHL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3
4:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atletico San Luis at Monterrey
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
USFL
7 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at New York
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Houston, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC West at Byron Center, 11a; TC Central at Big Rapids Invite; Carol Hansen Memorial Tournament (Petoskey), 10a; Newaygo, Tawas at Cadillac Baseball Tournament, 10a; Evart at TC St. Francis, 10a; Suttons Bay at Birch Run Invite, 10a; Glen Lake at Central Lake, 10a; Mancelona at Pine River Invite, 10a; Manistee at Hesperia, 9a; Kris Popp Memorial Tournament (Lake Leelanau St. Mary), 10a; Sabers Flash Invitational (Manistee Catholic), 10a
SOFTBALL — TC West Invitational, 11a; TC Central at Mt. Pleasant Invite, 10a; Kullik Invitational (Petoskey), 10a; Reed City, Tawas, Tri County at Cadillac Softball Tournament, 10a; Benzie Central at Big Rapids Invite; Suttons Bay at Birch Run Invite, 10a; Glen Lake, Onekama at Kris Popp Memorial Tournament (Lake Leelanau St. Mary); Mancelona at Pine River Invite, 10a
SOCCER — TC West at Midland Dow, noon; TC Central at Midland, 12:30; Petoskey Invitational
GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey, Charlevoix at TC Tee-Off Invite, Day 2 (Crystal Mountain), 10a
TENNIS — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 8a
LACROSSE — Zeeland West at TC United, 12:30
TRACK & FIELD — TC Central at Farmington, 9:45a; Leland at Saber Invitational (Manistee Catholic), 10a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.