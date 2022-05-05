TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, May 6
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MLB
2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Houston
NBA
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3
NHL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
WNBA
8 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix
RADIO
8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Houston, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Lake Orion at TC West, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Elk Rapids, 4; Benzie Central at Glen Lake, 4:15; Frankfort at Kingsley, 4:15
SOFTBALL — Mancelona at East Jordan, 4; Benzie Central at Glen Lake, 4:15; Frankfort at Kingsley, 4:15; Onekama at Buckley, 4:15
SOCCER — Leland at Charlevoix, 5; Glen Lake at Boyne City, 5; Buckley at Cadillac Heritage, 5; McBain NMC at Midland Calvary, 5
GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey, Charlevoix at TC Tee-Off Invite, Day 1 (Crystal Mountain), 10a; TC West, TC Central at The Loop Invite (Forest Dunes, Roscommon), 10a; Benzie Central, Cadillac, Frankfort, Lake City, McBain NMC, Manistee, Grayling, Suttons Bay, Kingsley, Manistee, McBain NMC at Terry Thompson Invite (Lake City, Missaukee GC), 9a; Manistee Catholic at Shelby, 1
TENNIS — TC Central at Hudsonville, 4; Elk Rapids, Petoskey, Grayling, East Jordan at Boyne Invitational, 9a
TRACK & FIELD — Manistee, Kingsley, Charlevoix, Benzie Central, Onekama at Ken Bell Invite (TC Central), 11a; Cadillac at Shepherd Invite, 2:30; Boyne City, East Jordan, Kalkaska, Gaylord St. Mary, Mancelona, Ellsworth, Grayling, Central Lake at Blue Devil Classic (Gaylord), 1; Forest Area at Brethren, 3
