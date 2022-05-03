TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, May 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Siena at Boston College

7 p.m.

SECN — NC A&T at South Carolina

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. FAU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: California vs. LSU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC at TCU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Division I Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Pittsburgh at Detroit (straight doubleheader)

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR San Diego at Cleveland

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Final Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Washington, Semifinal

12 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Pittsburgh at Detroit (straight doubleheader), FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Grayling at Lake City, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Sault Ste. Marie, 4; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15; Mancelona at Ogemaw Heights, 4; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Mesick, 4:30

SOFTBALL — Grayling at Lake City, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Sault Ste. Marie, 4; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15; Mancelona at Ogemaw Heights, 4; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Mesick, 4:30

SOCCER — Cheboygan at Elk Rapids, 5; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 5; Manistee at Muskegon WMC, 6

GOLF — Lake Michigan Conference at Elk Rapids (A-Ga-Ming, 18 holes), 2; Northwest Conference 9 at Northport Creek GC, 2; Mason County Central at Manistee, 3:30

TENNIS — TC West at TC St. Francis, 4

LACROSSE — TC United at Petoskey, 6:30

TRACK & FIELD — TC Central at TC West, 4; Cadillac at Alpena, 4; Glen Lake, Buckley, Leland at Benzie Central, 4:15; Frankfort, Onekama, Suttons Bay at Kingsley, 4:15

