TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, May 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Siena at Boston College
7 p.m.
SECN — NC A&T at South Carolina
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. FAU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: California vs. LSU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC at TCU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Division I Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Tempe, Ariz.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Pittsburgh at Detroit (straight doubleheader)
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR San Diego at Cleveland
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (10 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 2
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Final Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Washington, Semifinal
12 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Pittsburgh at Detroit (straight doubleheader), FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Grayling at Lake City, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Sault Ste. Marie, 4; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15; Mancelona at Ogemaw Heights, 4; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Mesick, 4:30
SOFTBALL — Grayling at Lake City, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Sault Ste. Marie, 4; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15; Mancelona at Ogemaw Heights, 4; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Mesick, 4:30
SOCCER — Cheboygan at Elk Rapids, 5; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 5; Manistee at Muskegon WMC, 6
GOLF — Lake Michigan Conference at Elk Rapids (A-Ga-Ming, 18 holes), 2; Northwest Conference 9 at Northport Creek GC, 2; Mason County Central at Manistee, 3:30
TENNIS — TC West at TC St. Francis, 4
LACROSSE — TC United at Petoskey, 6:30
TRACK & FIELD — TC Central at TC West, 4; Cadillac at Alpena, 4; Glen Lake, Buckley, Leland at Benzie Central, 4:15; Frankfort, Onekama, Suttons Bay at Kingsley, 4:15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.