TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 23
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA National Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Denmark, Group A, Helsinki
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Washington OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 4
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at Kalkaska, 4:30; Harbor Springs at Boyne City, 4:30; East Jordan at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Bellaire, 4:15; Mesick at Kingsley, 4:15; Frankfort at Mason County Eastern, 4:15; Buckley at Manistee Catholic, 4:15; Ellsworth at Mancelona, 4; Brethren at Manistee, 4; Harrison at McBain, 4:15
SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at Kalkaska, 4:30; Harbor Springs at Boyne City, 4:30; East Jordan at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Bellaire, 4:15; Mesick at Kingsley, 4:15; Frankfort at Mason County Eastern, 4:15; Buckley at Manistee Catholic, 4:15; GT Academy at Onekama, 4:15; Ellsworth at Mancelona, 4; Brethren at Manistee, 4; Harrison at McBain, 4:15
SOCCER — Alpena at TC Central, 5; TC West at Petoskey, 6:45; Harbor Springs at TC St. Francis, 5; Boyne City at Elk Rapids, 5; Hart at Benzie Central, 5; North Bay at Kingsley, 5; Glen Lake at Buckley, 5; Manistee at TC Bulldogs, 5
GOLF — Boyne City, East Jordan, Kalkaska, Charlevoix, Benzie Central at Jim Glynn Classic (Charlevoix, Belvedere), 9a; Grayling at Boyne City, 9a; Mid-Michigan Golf Conference championship at Sanford Meridian, 9a
TENNIS — Lake Michigan Conference championship at TC St. Francis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.