TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, May 21

AUTO RACING

8:35 a.m.

ESPNEWS — W Series: Round 2, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (Middleweights), Las Vegas

10 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

2 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Iowa

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

6 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Las Vegas

RADIO

6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Northern Michigan Wolves at West Michigan Chaos (Cedar Springs); Northern Michigan Panthers vs. Michigan Renegades (at Gaylord MS), 5:30

BASEBALL — Bay City Western at TC West, 11a; Pewamo-Westphalia at TC St. Francis, 10a; Kalkaska at Whitehall Invite, 10a; Benzie Central at Crossroads Invitational (Reed City); Rudyard at Suttons Bay, 10a; Randy Weber Invitational (Glen Lake), 10a; Kingsley Spring Classic, 9a; Frankfort at Climax-Scotts, 6:30; Gaylord St. Mary at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 4; Bear Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; TC Christian Legacy Tournament, 11a

SOFTBALL — East Kentwood at TC West, 11a; Gaylord at Pinconning, 9a; TC St. Francis, Charlevoix at Gladstone, noon; Chippewa Hills at Kalkaska; Rudyard at Suttons Bay, 10a; Randy Weber Invitational (Glen Lake), 10a; Kingsley Spring Classic, 9a; Bear Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; Stockbridge at Lake City, noon

SOCCER — Troy Athens at TC West, noon; Rochester at TC West, 3; Rochester at Gaylord, 11:15; Troy Athens at Gaylord, 12:30

GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey at Katke Classic, Day 2 (Big Rapids), 9a; Lake Michigan Conference championship (Antrim Dells), 10a

TRACK & FIELD — Regionals (Cadillac, Kingsley, Petoskey at Division 2 at Gaylord; Onekama, Manistee Catholic at Division 4 at Brethren, 9a)

