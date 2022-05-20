TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, May 21
AUTO RACING
8:35 a.m.
ESPNEWS — W Series: Round 2, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (Middleweights), Las Vegas
10 p.m.
SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
2 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Iowa
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
6 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
9 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Las Vegas
RADIO
6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Northern Michigan Wolves at West Michigan Chaos (Cedar Springs); Northern Michigan Panthers vs. Michigan Renegades (at Gaylord MS), 5:30
BASEBALL — Bay City Western at TC West, 11a; Pewamo-Westphalia at TC St. Francis, 10a; Kalkaska at Whitehall Invite, 10a; Benzie Central at Crossroads Invitational (Reed City); Rudyard at Suttons Bay, 10a; Randy Weber Invitational (Glen Lake), 10a; Kingsley Spring Classic, 9a; Frankfort at Climax-Scotts, 6:30; Gaylord St. Mary at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 4; Bear Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; TC Christian Legacy Tournament, 11a
SOFTBALL — East Kentwood at TC West, 11a; Gaylord at Pinconning, 9a; TC St. Francis, Charlevoix at Gladstone, noon; Chippewa Hills at Kalkaska; Rudyard at Suttons Bay, 10a; Randy Weber Invitational (Glen Lake), 10a; Kingsley Spring Classic, 9a; Bear Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; Stockbridge at Lake City, noon
SOCCER — Troy Athens at TC West, noon; Rochester at TC West, 3; Rochester at Gaylord, 11:15; Troy Athens at Gaylord, 12:30
GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey at Katke Classic, Day 2 (Big Rapids), 9a; Lake Michigan Conference championship (Antrim Dells), 10a
TRACK & FIELD — Regionals (Cadillac, Kingsley, Petoskey at Division 2 at Gaylord; Onekama, Manistee Catholic at Division 4 at Brethren, 9a)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.