TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, May 20
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon
8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Wilmington at Clemson, Clemson Regional, Game 1
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Georgia, Durham Regional, Game 1, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 1
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech, Gainesville Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Missouri St. at Missouri, Columbia Regional, Game 1
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Ohio St., Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Mississippi St., Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. LSU, Tempe Regional, Game 1, Tempe, Ariz.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon at UCLA, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)
2 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)
MLB
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR NY Mets at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago
2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 2
NHL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 2
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 2
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Escanaba at Gaylord, 4; East Jordan vs. Mancelona (at Turtle Creek Stadium), 5; Pewamo-Westphalia at Kingsley, 5; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Hillman, 4; Pine River at McBain, 4:15; Beal City at Lake City, 4:15; Houghton Lake at Manton, 4:15
SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at Gladstone, 5; Mio at Kalkaska, 4:30; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Hillman, 4; Pine River at McBain, 4:15;Beal City at Lake City, 4:15; Houghton Lake at Manton, 4:15
SOCCER — Birmingham Seaholm at Petoskey, 7; TC St. Francis at Grayling, 5; Rochester at Boyne City, 5; Benzie Central at Leland, 5; Kingsley at TC Bulldogs, 4:30; Harbor Springs at Buckley, 5; Hart at Manistee, 5:30; Brethren at McBain NMC, 5
GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey at Katke Classic, Day 1 (Big Rapids), noon; Manistee at McBain, 4; McBain NMC at Manistee Catholic, 4:30
LACROSSE — Davison at TC United (regionals at Thirlby Field), 6
TENNIS — Regionals (Division 3 at GR Christian)
TRACK & FIELD — Regionals (TC Central, TC West at Division 1 at Midland; TC St. Francis, Manton, Manistee, Benzie Central, GT Academy, Elk Rapids, McBain, Lake City at Division 3 at Mason County Central; Gaylord St. Mary, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Petoskey St. Michael at Division 4 at Inland Lakes)
