TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, May 20

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Wilmington at Clemson, Clemson Regional, Game 1

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Georgia, Durham Regional, Game 1, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 1

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech, Gainesville Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Missouri St. at Missouri, Columbia Regional, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Ohio St., Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Mississippi St., Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. LSU, Tempe Regional, Game 1, Tempe, Ariz.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon at UCLA, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)

2 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins)

MLB

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR NY Mets at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NBA

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 2

NHL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 2

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 2

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Escanaba at Gaylord, 4; East Jordan vs. Mancelona (at Turtle Creek Stadium), 5; Pewamo-Westphalia at Kingsley, 5; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Hillman, 4; Pine River at McBain, 4:15; Beal City at Lake City, 4:15; Houghton Lake at Manton, 4:15

SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at Gladstone, 5; Mio at Kalkaska, 4:30; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Hillman, 4; Pine River at McBain, 4:15;Beal City at Lake City, 4:15; Houghton Lake at Manton, 4:15

SOCCER — Birmingham Seaholm at Petoskey, 7; TC St. Francis at Grayling, 5; Rochester at Boyne City, 5; Benzie Central at Leland, 5; Kingsley at TC Bulldogs, 4:30; Harbor Springs at Buckley, 5; Hart at Manistee, 5:30; Brethren at McBain NMC, 5

GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Petoskey at Katke Classic, Day 1 (Big Rapids), noon; Manistee at McBain, 4; McBain NMC at Manistee Catholic, 4:30

LACROSSE — Davison at TC United (regionals at Thirlby Field), 6

TENNIS — Regionals (Division 3 at GR Christian)

TRACK & FIELD — Regionals (TC Central, TC West at Division 1 at Midland; TC St. Francis, Manton, Manistee, Benzie Central, GT Academy, Elk Rapids, McBain, Lake City at Division 3 at Mason County Central; Gaylord St. Mary, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Petoskey St. Michael at Division 4 at Inland Lakes)

