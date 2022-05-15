TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, May 16

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Boston OR St. Louis at NY Mets

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Tampa Bay, FM-101.1/AM1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at Grayling, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 4; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 4:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Mancelona, 4; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4; Onaway at Central Lake, 4; TC Christian at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15; Mason County Central at Manistee Catholic, 4; McBain at Marion, 4:15; Baldwin at Bear Lake, 4:30; Walkerville at Brethren, 4:30

SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at Grayling, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 4; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 4:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Mancelona, 4; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4; Onaway at Central Lake, 4; Mesick at Pentwater, 4:30; McBain at Marion, 4:15; Baldwin at Bear Lake, 4:30

SOCCER — Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 5; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 7; Buckley at Benzie Central, 5; North Bay at TC Bulldogs, 5; Glen Lake at Leland, 5; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30

GOLF — Big North Conference at TC Central (TCCC), 10a; Mancelona, Gaylord St. Mary at Rogers City, 4; Manton, McBain at McBain NMC, 4

TENNIS — TC West at Manistee, 4; Big Rapids at Cadillac, 4; East Jordan at Charlevoix, 4:30

LACROSSE — Cadillac at Petoskey, 6

TRACK & FIELD — TC Central, Kalkaska, Benzie Central at Titan Last Chance (TC West), 1; Cadillac at Harrison Invite, 3:30; Suttons Bay, Buckley, Onekama, Leland, Glen Lake, Manistee Catholic at Frankfort Invitational, 4; Gaylord St. Mary, Forest Area, Mancelona at Kalkaska Invitational, 3

