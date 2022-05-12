TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, May 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.

11:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London

MLB

7 p.m.

BSD — Baltimore at Detroit

NBA

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6

NHL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6

7:30

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Baltimore at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Grand Blanc at TC West, 3:30; Muskegon Oakridge at TC Central, 4:15; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 4:15; Kalkaska at Houghton Lake, 4:15; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Marion, 4:15; Mason County Central at Frankfort, 4:15; Buckley at Mesick, 4:15

SOFTBALL — Wyandotte Roosevelt at TC Central, 4:15; Petoskey at Gladwin, 4; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 4:15; Kalkaska at Houghton Lake, 4:15; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Marion, 4:15; Mason County Central at Frankfort, 4:15; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Buckley, 4:30

SOCCER — Elk Rapids at North Bay, 5; Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 5; TC Bulldogs at Benzie Central, 5; Buckley at Leland, 5; Manistee at Mason County Central, 4:30; Clare at McBain NMC, 5; Brethren at Shepherd, 5

GOLF — Big North Conference at Alpena, 10a; Grayling, McBain NMC, Kalkaska at Frankfort (Crystal Lake GC, 9 holes), 5; Manistee at Reed City, 3

TENNIS — Petoskey Prom Quad; Lakes 8 Conference championships at Ludington, 9a; Harbor Springs at TC Christian, 4:30;

TRACK & FIELD — Cadillac at Alma Invite, 3:30; Frankfort, Forest Area, McBain NMC at Ranger Invitational (Manton), 4; Lakes 8 Conference at Muskegon WMC, 4

