TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, May 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.
11:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London
MLB
7 p.m.
BSD — Baltimore at Detroit
NBA
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6
NHL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6
7:30
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Baltimore at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Grand Blanc at TC West, 3:30; Muskegon Oakridge at TC Central, 4:15; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 4:15; Kalkaska at Houghton Lake, 4:15; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Marion, 4:15; Mason County Central at Frankfort, 4:15; Buckley at Mesick, 4:15
SOFTBALL — Wyandotte Roosevelt at TC Central, 4:15; Petoskey at Gladwin, 4; Boyne City at Cheboygan, 4:15; Kalkaska at Houghton Lake, 4:15; Mancelona at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Marion, 4:15; Mason County Central at Frankfort, 4:15; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Buckley, 4:30
SOCCER — Elk Rapids at North Bay, 5; Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 5; TC Bulldogs at Benzie Central, 5; Buckley at Leland, 5; Manistee at Mason County Central, 4:30; Clare at McBain NMC, 5; Brethren at Shepherd, 5
GOLF — Big North Conference at Alpena, 10a; Grayling, McBain NMC, Kalkaska at Frankfort (Crystal Lake GC, 9 holes), 5; Manistee at Reed City, 3
TENNIS — Petoskey Prom Quad; Lakes 8 Conference championships at Ludington, 9a; Harbor Springs at TC Christian, 4:30;
TRACK & FIELD — Cadillac at Alma Invite, 3:30; Frankfort, Forest Area, McBain NMC at Ranger Invitational (Manton), 4; Lakes 8 Conference at Muskegon WMC, 4
