TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, May 1
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
MLB
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.)
4 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC
9 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210
