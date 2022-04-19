TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, April 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — UConn at Boston College
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Princeton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at NC State
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado
6:30 p.m.
BSD — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2
8 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atletico Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1
8:20 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at TC Central, 4:15; Manistee at TC West, 4; Suttons Bay at Mesick, 4:15; Glen Lake at Lake City, 4; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Manton, 4:15
SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at TC Central, 4:15; Petoskey at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Mesick, 4:15; Glen Lake at Ellsworth, 4; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Manton, 4:15; GT Academy at Bear Lake, 4:30
SOCCER — Sault Ste. Marie at Petoskey, 5; Benzie Central at Buckley, 5; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 5:30; Houghton Lake at McBain NMC, 5:30
GOLF — Big North Conference at Cadillac (Cadillac CC), 10a; Northwest Conference 18 at Elmbrook, 2; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 3:30
TENNIS — TC Central at Midland Dow quad, 10a; TC Christian at TC Central JV, 1
LACROSSE — GR Forest Hills Eastern at TC United, 7
TRACK & FIELD — Cadillac at TC West, 4; TC Central at Gaylord, 4; Frankfort, Leland, Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15; Buckley, Glen Lake, Onekama at Kingsley, 4:15; WMD jamboree at Big Rapids Crossroads, 4:15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.