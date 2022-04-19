TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, April 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado

6:30 p.m.

BSD — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2

8 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atletico Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1

8:20 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at TC Central, 4:15; Manistee at TC West, 4; Suttons Bay at Mesick, 4:15; Glen Lake at Lake City, 4; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Manton, 4:15

SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at TC Central, 4:15; Petoskey at Charlevoix, 4:30; Suttons Bay at Mesick, 4:15; Glen Lake at Ellsworth, 4; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Manton, 4:15; GT Academy at Bear Lake, 4:30

SOCCER — Sault Ste. Marie at Petoskey, 5; Benzie Central at Buckley, 5; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 5:30; Houghton Lake at McBain NMC, 5:30

GOLF — Big North Conference at Cadillac (Cadillac CC), 10a; Northwest Conference 18 at Elmbrook, 2; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 3:30

TENNIS — TC Central at Midland Dow quad, 10a; TC Christian at TC Central JV, 1

LACROSSE — GR Forest Hills Eastern at TC United, 7

TRACK & FIELD — Cadillac at TC West, 4; TC Central at Gaylord, 4; Frankfort, Leland, Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15; Buckley, Glen Lake, Onekama at Kingsley, 4:15; WMD jamboree at Big Rapids Crossroads, 4:15

