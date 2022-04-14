TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, April 15

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.)

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

RADIO

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC Central at Parma Western, 3:30; Boyne City at Clare, 4; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 4:30

SOFTBALL — TC West at Hudsonville, 4; Boyne City at Clare, 4

SOCCER — Petoskey at Mt. Pleasant; Leland at Elk Rapids, 5; North Bay at Mason County Central, 5; Cheboygan at Brethren, 5

TRACK & FIELD — TC West, TC Central, Benzie Central, Manistee at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer Rocket Invite, noon; Boyne City, Kalkaska, Charlevoix, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Harbor Springs Ram Scram

