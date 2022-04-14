TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, April 15
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.)
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
RADIO
8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC Central at Parma Western, 3:30; Boyne City at Clare, 4; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 4:30
SOFTBALL — TC West at Hudsonville, 4; Boyne City at Clare, 4
SOCCER — Petoskey at Mt. Pleasant; Leland at Elk Rapids, 5; North Bay at Mason County Central, 5; Cheboygan at Brethren, 5
TRACK & FIELD — TC West, TC Central, Benzie Central, Manistee at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer Rocket Invite, noon; Boyne City, Kalkaska, Charlevoix, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Harbor Springs Ram Scram
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.