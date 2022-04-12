TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, April 13

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — Cape Town vs. Zamalek (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta OR Cleveland at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

1 p.m.

BSD — Boston at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Houston at Arizona

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Boston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Petoskey at Cheboygan, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at TC St. Francis, 4:30; East Jordan at Hillman, 4; Glen Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15

SOFTBALL — Petoskey at Cheboygan, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at TC St. Francis, 4:30; Glen Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15

SOCCER — Cadillac at Ludington, 6:45; TC St. Francis at Boyne City, 5; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 5:30; Buckley at Charlevoix, 5; Mason County Central at Benzie Central, 5; Leland at North Bay, 5; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 5

TENNIS — Petoskey at Grayling, 4

LACROSSE — Petoskey at TC United, 6:45

TRACK & FIELD — Cadillac at Petoskey, 4; Boyne City, Kalkaska, Charlevoix at East Jordan, 4; Kingsley, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Forest Area, Bellaire at Mancelona Invitational, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 4; West Michigan D jamboree at Mason County Eastern, 3:30

