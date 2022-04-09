TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, April 10

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Philadelphia

TNT — Boston at Memphis

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New Orleans

NBA G LEAGUE

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

4 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

1:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Philadelphia, FM-101.1/AM-1210

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you