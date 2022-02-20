TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, February 21

AUTO RACING

3 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Winchester, Great Britain (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — American U. at Colgate

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Coppin St. at Howard

FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NHL

10 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Mancelona at Forest Area, 7; Brimley at Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Lake Leelanau St. Mary at TC St. Francis, 7; Burt Lake NMCA at Alba, 5:30; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 5:30

HOCKEY — First day of regionals

