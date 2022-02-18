TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, February 19
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Super Cross: Round 7, Minneapolis
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse
FOX — Xavier at UConn
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Texas
1 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Kentucky
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Colgate
2 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Florida
ESPN2 — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
NBATV — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland
TNT — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Davidson
SECN — LSU at South Carolina
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
ESPN — Tennessee at Arkansas
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
FOX — Georgetown at Villanova
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Florida St. at Duke
ESPN2 — Drake at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
PAC-12N — Utah at California
SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV
ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary’s (Cal)
ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford
FS1 — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
NFLN — HBCU Legacy Bowl: From New Orleans
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 247 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
8 p.m.
TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest, Cleveland
NHL
7 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Toronto
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City
2:30 p.m.
ABC — La Liga: Deportivo Alavés at Real Madrid
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Finals; Doha-ATP Finals; Marseille-ATP Semifinals
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal
TODAY’S LOCAL SPORTS
BOWLING — Districts
BOYS BASKETBALL — TC St. Francis at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 4:30; Hudsonville at Cadillac, 2:45; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6:30; Buckley at Mesick, 6:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Pentwater at Bear Lake, 5; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, 6:30
COMPETITIVE CHEER — Elk Rapids at Ovid-Elsie district, 10a
HOCKEY — TC Central at Alpena, 3; Gaylord at Midland, 2:30; Bay Reps at Midland Dow, 4:45
WRESTLING — Individual regionals (Grayling hosts Division 3; Charlevoix hosts Division 4)
