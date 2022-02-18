TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, February 19

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Super Cross: Round 7, Minneapolis

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Boston College at Syracuse

FOX — Xavier at UConn

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Texas

1 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Kentucky

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Colgate

2 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Florida

ESPN2 — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

NBATV — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland

TNT — HBCU Classic: Morgan St. vs. Howard, Cleveland

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Davidson

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

ESPN — Tennessee at Arkansas

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

FOX — Georgetown at Villanova

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Florida St. at Duke

ESPN2 — Drake at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

PAC-12N — Utah at California

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

ESPN — Kansas at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary’s (Cal)

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

FS1 — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

NFLN — HBCU Legacy Bowl: From New Orleans

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 247 Main Card: Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest, Cleveland

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

2:30 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: Deportivo Alavés at Real Madrid

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Finals; Doha-ATP Finals; Marseille-ATP Semifinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP Semifinal

TODAY’S LOCAL SPORTS

BOWLING — Districts

BOYS BASKETBALL — TC St. Francis at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 4:30; Hudsonville at Cadillac, 2:45; Pentwater at Bear Lake, 6:30; Buckley at Mesick, 6:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Pentwater at Bear Lake, 5; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, 6:30

COMPETITIVE CHEER — Elk Rapids at Ovid-Elsie district, 10a

HOCKEY — TC Central at Alpena, 3; Gaylord at Midland, 2:30; Bay Reps at Midland Dow, 4:45

WRESTLING — Individual regionals (Grayling hosts Division 3; Charlevoix hosts Division 4)

