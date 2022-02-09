TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, February 10

COLLEGE

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at Towson

ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Miss. at UAB

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — SC-Upstate at Longwood

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific at Gonzaga

ESPN — Purdue at Michigan

ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon

FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kajikawa Classic: California Baptist vs. Arizona St., Tempe, Ariz.

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kajikawa Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St., Tempe, Ariz.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates

10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, First Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya (Taped)

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates

NBA

7 p.m.

BSD — Memphis at Detroit

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix

NFL

9 p.m.

ABC — NFL Honors: From Los Angeles

NFLN — NFL Honors: From Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Quarterfinals

LOCAL SPORTS

WRESTLING — MHSAA Team Districts (Division 2): Gaylord, Fremont at Cadillac, 6; MHSAA Team Districts (Division 2): Petoskey, Escanaba, Marquette at Sault Ste. Marie, 5; MHSAA Team Districts (Division 4): Traverse City St. Francis, Mancelona at Frankfort, 6; MHSAA Team Districts (Division 4): Forest Area, Mason County Central, Pine River at Manton, 6

BOYS BASKETBALL — Central Lake at Bellaire, 7; Grand Traverse Academy at Burt Lake NMCA, 5:30; Suttons Bay at Forest Area, 7; Mancelona at Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Onaway at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Lake City at McBain NMC, 7; Manton at Roscommon, 7; Cadillac Heritage at Charlton Heston, 7:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 7; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 7; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 7; Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 6:30; Manistee Catholic at Bear Lake, 7:30; Grayling at Boyne City, 7; Wolverine at Ellsworth, 7; Brethren at Marion, 7:30; Grand Traverse Academy at Mason County Eastern, 7:30; Walkerville at Mesick, 7:30; Cadillac Heritage at Charlton Heston, 6

BOYS SWIM & DIVE — Manistee at Ludington, 6

