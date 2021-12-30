TRAVERSE CITY — Shirley Ann Barrette, 92, formerly of Cheboygan, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, in Traverse City. Shirley was born in Cheboygan, on Aug. 22, 1929, to Bert and Olive (Barr) Proctor. On May 26, 1951 she married Clarence Howard Barrette in Cheboygan. Mom grew up in Cheboygan, whe…