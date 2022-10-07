TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Sunday, October 9
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
SECN — Florida at Missouri
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
4 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
CNBC — The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes: From Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
1 p.m. — NFL, Detroit at New England, FM-98.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.