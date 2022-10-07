TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, October 8
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Georgia
CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
FOX — Utah at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
4 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
11 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
MLB
Noon
ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2
4 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2
NBA
Noon
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NHL
2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota
RADIO
Noon — NCAA football, Michigan at Indiana, FM-101.1/AM-1210
3 p.m. — Prep football, Sault Ste. Marie at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9
4 p.m. — NCAA football, Ohio State at Michigan State, FM-92.9
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Escanaba at Gaylord, 5; Sault Ste. Marie at TC St. Francis, 3; Manistique at Charlevoix, 2
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Brown City, 3
SOCCER — TC Central at Midland Dow, 3; TC West at Birmingham Brother Rice, 4; TC Christian at Suttons Bay, 1
VOLLEYBALL — TC Central, TC West at East Kentwood Invite, 8a; Petoskey at St. Johns, 9a; Boyne City, Elk Rapids, TC Christian, Johannesburg-Lewiston, GT Academy, Lake City, TC Bulldogs at Mancelona Invite, 8:30a
CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, TC West, Benzie Central, Boyne City, Glen Lake, Kingsley, Frankfort, Buckley, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Petoskey St. Michael, Bear Lake at Portage Central Invite, 1; Forest Area, McBain, Manistee Catholic, Mesick at Pentwater Invite, 9a
SWIMMING — TC Tritons, Manistee at MISCA Meet, 10a
