TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, October 8

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBS — Auburn at Georgia

CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy

ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

FOX — Utah at UCLA

FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.

4 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FOX — Washington St. at Southern Cal

NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

MLB

Noon

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2

4 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2

NBA

Noon

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NHL

2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota

RADIO

Noon — NCAA football, Michigan at Indiana, FM-101.1/AM-1210

3 p.m. — Prep football, Sault Ste. Marie at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9

4 p.m. — NCAA football, Ohio State at Michigan State, FM-92.9

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Escanaba at Gaylord, 5; Sault Ste. Marie at TC St. Francis, 3; Manistique at Charlevoix, 2

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Brown City, 3

SOCCER — TC Central at Midland Dow, 3; TC West at Birmingham Brother Rice, 4; TC Christian at Suttons Bay, 1

VOLLEYBALL — TC Central, TC West at East Kentwood Invite, 8a; Petoskey at St. Johns, 9a; Boyne City, Elk Rapids, TC Christian, Johannesburg-Lewiston, GT Academy, Lake City, TC Bulldogs at Mancelona Invite, 8:30a

CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, TC West, Benzie Central, Boyne City, Glen Lake, Kingsley, Frankfort, Buckley, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Petoskey St. Michael, Bear Lake at Portage Central Invite, 1; Forest Area, McBain, Manistee Catholic, Mesick at Pentwater Invite, 9a

SWIMMING — TC Tritons, Manistee at MISCA Meet, 10a

