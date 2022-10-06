TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, October 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell

FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF

Noon

ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Neb.), Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 1

2 p.m.

ABC — Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville, Prague

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — TC Central at Bay City Central, 7; Mt. Pleasant at TC West, 7; Cadillac at Belding, 7; Kingsford at Petoskey, 7; Grayling at Cheboygan, 7; St. Ignace at East Jordan (homecoming), 7; Boyne City at Elk Rapids, 7; Mancelona at Kalkaska, 7; Benzie Central at Ogemaw Heights, 7; Tawas at Glen Lake (homecoming), 7; Kingsley at Gull Lake, 7; Frankfort at Harbor Springs, 7; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Oscoda, 7; Shelby at Manistee (homecoming), 7; Roscommon at Lake City, 7; McBain at Pine River, 7; Beal City at Manton, 7

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Marion at Suttons Bay, 7; Onekama at Gaylord St. Mary (homecoming), 7; Onaway at Central Lake, 7; Bear Lake at Baldwin, 7; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 7

SOCCER — Roscommon at Buckley, 5; Cadillac Heritage at Harbor Light, 5:30

VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey St. Michael at Vanderbilt; Cadillac Heritage at Harbor Light, 5:30

CROSS COUNTRY — Northern Lake Conference jamboree at Ellsworth, 5

