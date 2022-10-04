TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, October 5

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at UCF

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Auburn at LSU

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Seattle, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — Oscoda at Grayling, 5; Kalkaska at Pine River, 5; Glen Lake at Buckley, 5; Leland at Suttons Bay, 7; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 5; TC Christian at TC Bulldogs, 5; Manistee at Fremont, 6:45; Shepherd at McBain NMC, 5

VOLLEYBALL — TC Central at Cadillac, 6:30; Alpena at TC West, 6:30; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6:30; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 5

TENNIS — Regionals (TCSF hosts D4, 10a)

CROSS COUNTRY — Grayling, East Jordan, Kingsley, Buckley, Leland, Central Lake, Forest Area, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy at Mancelona Invite, 5

