TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, October 5
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at UCF
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana
SECN — Auburn at LSU
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Seattle, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — Oscoda at Grayling, 5; Kalkaska at Pine River, 5; Glen Lake at Buckley, 5; Leland at Suttons Bay, 7; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 5; TC Christian at TC Bulldogs, 5; Manistee at Fremont, 6:45; Shepherd at McBain NMC, 5
VOLLEYBALL — TC Central at Cadillac, 6:30; Alpena at TC West, 6:30; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6:30; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 5
TENNIS — Regionals (TCSF hosts D4, 10a)
CROSS COUNTRY — Grayling, East Jordan, Kingsley, Buckley, Leland, Central Lake, Forest Area, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy at Mancelona Invite, 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.