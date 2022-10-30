TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, October 31
HORSE RACING
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSD+ — Detroit at Buffalo
NHLN — Washington at Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Buffalo, FM-106.3
8 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Milwaukee, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS — TC West at TC Central, 6; Elk Rapids vs. TC St. Francis, 6; Boyne City at Grayling, 6; Benzie Central vs. Manistee, 7:30; Bellaire vs. Central Lake, 5:30; Boyne Falls vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Forest Area vs. Marion, 5:30; Mesick vs. Buckley, 7; Bear Lake vs. Brethren, 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.