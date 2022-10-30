TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, October 31

HORSE RACING

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSD+ — Detroit at Buffalo

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Buffalo, FM-106.3

8 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Milwaukee, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS — TC West at TC Central, 6; Elk Rapids vs. TC St. Francis, 6; Boyne City at Grayling, 6; Benzie Central vs. Manistee, 7:30; Bellaire vs. Central Lake, 5:30; Boyne Falls vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Forest Area vs. Marion, 5:30; Mesick vs. Buckley, 7; Bear Lake vs. Brethren, 7

