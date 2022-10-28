TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, October 29

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

CBSSN — Boston College at UConn

ESPN — TCU at West Virginia

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan

FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Nebraska

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

CBS — Florida at Georgia

CBSSN — Temple at Navy

ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

FS1 — Oregon at California

4 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at FAU

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Rutgers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

4 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (Lightweights), Milan, Italy

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas

7 p.m.

BSD — Minnesota at Detroit

NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-106.3

7:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Michigan State at Michigan, FM-101.1/FM-92.9/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Elk Rapids v. Gladstone, 1; Lake City at Ithaca, noon

VOLLEYBALL — East Jordan, Mancelona, Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Boyne City Invite, 9a; TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Mount Pleasant), Day 2

CROSS COUNTRY — Regionals (East Jordan hosts, 9:30a; Buckley hosts, 9a)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you