TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, October 28
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10:30 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.
11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.
11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Women’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Men’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU
ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
BSD — Atlanta at Detroit
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Washington
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
RADIO
6 p.m. — Prep football, L’Anse at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City Central at Muskegon Mona Shores, AM-580
7 p.m. — NBA, Atlanta at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — L’Anse at TC St. Francis, 6; TC Central at Muskegon Mona Shores, 7; Gaylord at Mount Pleasant, 7; Cadillac at DeWitt, 7; Kingsley at Kingsford, 7; Manistee at Boyne City, 7; Benzie Central at Charlevoix, 7; East Jordan at Frankfort, 7; McBain at Evart, 7;
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 7
VOLLEYBALL — Baldwin at Cadillac Heritage (parents night), 6; TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Mount Pleasant), Day 1
CROSS COUNTRY — Regionals
