Friday, October 28

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

10:30 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Women’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Men’s Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU

ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Atlanta at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Washington

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Columbus

RADIO

6 p.m. — Prep football, L’Anse at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City Central at Muskegon Mona Shores, AM-580

7 p.m. — NBA, Atlanta at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — L’Anse at TC St. Francis, 6; TC Central at Muskegon Mona Shores, 7; Gaylord at Mount Pleasant, 7; Cadillac at DeWitt, 7; Kingsley at Kingsford, 7; Manistee at Boyne City, 7; Benzie Central at Charlevoix, 7; East Jordan at Frankfort, 7; McBain at Evart, 7;

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 7

VOLLEYBALL — Baldwin at Cadillac Heritage (parents night), 6; TC Bulldogs at homeschool state tournament (Mount Pleasant), Day 1

CROSS COUNTRY — Regionals

